CHEYENNE – On Monday, the city of Cheyenne released its 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan, which prioritizes major construction or improvements to the city’s infrastructure that should be carried out over the next five years.
The major focus in this year’s plan is deferred maintenance and how to fund such projects.
The Capital Improvement Plan, which outlines $234,851,777 worth of projects over the next five years, is used by city staff and elected officials to ensure the city’s financial resources are utilized in a cost-effective, high-impact way.
But just because a project is listed in the plan doesn’t mean it will be completed. To carry out all the projects, the city would need to secure an additional $165,017,990 in funding.
Highlighting the most needed projects in the city and what funding those projects entail allows the city to evaluate its spending options – take the measure to the sixth-penny sales tax ballot, apply for grant funding or utilize private-public partnerships.
Out of all the projects listed in the plan, more than 60% have to do with quality of life and public safety. The projects are based on input from the city officials, department directors and staff, as well as residents in the community.
“In talking with council leadership, the comment was made that perhaps, we need to be more infrastructure focused than amenity based,” Mayor Marian Orr said.
The top five unfunded projects in the plan are stabilizing or demolishing the Hitching Post, renovating the Cheyenne Civic Center, replacing two Cheyenne Fire Rescue stations and renovating the municipal offices. Other than the Hitching Post, the top four projects all have to do with the city’s deferred maintenance, which Orr has been increasingly focused on.
The Civic Center, which has been gaining popularity among residents with a variety of new shows, has a dated facility that isn’t ADA compliant. The Municipal Building also isn’t accessible for people with disabilities, and it suffers from heating and cooling issues, as well.
“It’s going to take some funding to take care of that,” Orr said.
The fire stations on Dell Range Boulevard and near the Sun Valley neighborhood both need to be torn down and rebuilt, and the sixth priority in the plan is new apparatus for four of the fire stations in town.
“I sound like a broken record,” Orr said. “We need to really take care of and refurbish the fire stations.”
The most recent example of a project on the Capital Improvement Plan that was brought to fruition was the new Public Safety Center. Before, the police department was located in a building that didn’t truly serve its needs.
When the center was opened, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, “The public really cares about us to give us something like this.”
The entire council will hold a public work session this month before the plan goes before the City Council for approval in April.