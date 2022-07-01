Jake Johnson of Harold F. Johnson Masonry drills a hole in a pedestal that will hold the sculpture on the right titled “Earning His Oats” by Del Pettigrew on a recent morning at 17th Street and Capitol Avenue. State Sen. Tara Nethercott donated the statue for the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, and now 31 of 32 spaces for sculptures have been completed. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission announced this week that it has received more than $1 million in commitments for 50 bronze statues.
The statutes will be installed on Capitol Avenue, Carey Avenue and 17th Street. They will honor iconic people in the state’s history and its wildlife. All bronzes are donated by people and by families.
“The project has far exceeded my most optimistic expectations, and has made Cheyenne the buzz of the state and even the Front Range," Mayor Patrick Collins said. "The Wyoming Association of Municipalities recently singled out the Bronze Project for recognition. I’ve heard that leaders in Loveland, Colorado, which is nationally known for its public bronzes, have been talking about Cheyenne.
"I am very proud of what our city has accomplished in such a short period of time, and I’m eager to see all these statues installed.”
The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was announced at an Oct. 4 news conference. Appearing there were Mayor Collins, Nathaniel Trelease, chairman of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, and Harvey Deselms, curator of the project.
Deselms said that the project is currently experiencing extended delays in receiving material to install the pedestals.
There will soon be a party held in celebration of the project.