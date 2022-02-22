...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission to host open house Thursday
CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission will host an open house at the historic train depot, 121 W. 15th St., between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
The public is invited to attend and learn more about this transformative project, which will place bronze sculptures on every corner of Capitol Avenue from the depot to the state Capitol. These statues will honor iconic people from Wyoming’s history, including Gov. Francis E. Warren, Gov. Nellie Tayloe Ross, Chief Washakie, Maj. Gen. Grenville Dodge, Mary O’Hara, Justice Willis Van Devanter, Esther Hobart Morris and many others.
The public can learn more about the statues that are currently planned for Capitol Avenue, the historic people depicted, and the individuals and families supporting the project. The commission will also share its expansion plans for 17th Street, which will feature depictions of Wyoming’s wildlife and livestock.
Though the project has been rapidly embraced and moving forward, with a planned dedication date of July 27, (Cheyenne Day during Frontier Days), there are still many opportunities to support it.