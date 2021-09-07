...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Capitol ceremony to recognize 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon will join the Wyoming Veterans Commission on behalf of the Wyoming Military Department and other state and local agencies to hold a wreath-laying ceremony this Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The event will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,997 men, women and children.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the state Capitol and is open to the public. Recognition of wreaths will begin at approximately 7:40.
Moments of silence will be held to coincide with the timing of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 hitting the north and south towers of the World Trade Center; American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon; and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The ceremony will include performances from the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus and the Wyoming Fire Service Combined Pipes and Drums from Casper Fire-EMS Department and the Lander Fire Department. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will post colors.
Organizations wanting to place a wreath for the ceremony should contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152 by Thursday, Sept. 9.