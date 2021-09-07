CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon will join the Wyoming Veterans Commission on behalf of the Wyoming Military Department and other state and local agencies to hold a wreath-laying ceremony this Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The event will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,997 men, women and children.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the state Capitol and is open to the public. Recognition of wreaths will begin at approximately 7:40.

Moments of silence will be held to coincide with the timing of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 hitting the north and south towers of the World Trade Center; American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon; and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The ceremony will include performances from the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus and the Wyoming Fire Service Combined Pipes and Drums from Casper Fire-EMS Department and the Lander Fire Department. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will post colors.

Organizations wanting to place a wreath for the ceremony should contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152 by Thursday, Sept. 9.

