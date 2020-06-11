CHEYENNE – WyoMovies announced in a news release that it will reopen the Capitol Cinema 12 in Cheyenne on June 19, along with theaters in Laramie, Rock Springs and Casper.
Movie theaters across the country are still waiting for new first-run titles to be released, but Cheyenne residents will be able to watch classic films at Capitol Cinema such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Superman” and “Batman.”
Admission for these classic titles will be $5 for all ages and showtimes, including presentations in ARQ auditoriums. Additionally, online booking fees on WyoMovies.com have been waived through July 30.
The company asks that patrons review its reopening protocols online to prepare for their visit. Tickets are now on sale.