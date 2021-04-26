CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and the city Planning and Development Department will discuss the Capitol North Historic District Expansion at a meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 on Zoom.
This is a continuation of the effort to expand the district that started in 2018. Participants will be briefed on the past processes used to update the National Register Nomination for the district. They will also be updated on the steps that will be taken to finalize the expansion in 2021.
The proposed boundary expansion and draft Contributing List are available online at www.cheyennecity.org/chpb.
The meeting can be streamed at https://tinyurl.com/NorthHistoricDistrict using meeting number 842 2500 4994 and password Historic. You can also dial in by phone at 301-715-8592 using the same meeting number and password 94062273.