CHEYENNE – Those interested in joining the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and the city of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department to discuss the Capitol North Historic District Expansion need to reschedule the meeting.
The meeting was originally planned to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 on Zoom.
However, the board has decided to hold an in-person meeting instead on Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m., in the Cheyenne City Activity Center, 3121 Carey Ave. Participants will not be required to wear a mask, but it is encouraged.
This is a continuation of the effort to expand the district that started in 2018. Participants will be briefed on the past processes used to update the National Register Nomination for the district. They will also be updated on the steps that will be taken to finalize the expansion in 2021.
The proposed boundary expansion and draft Contributing List are available online at www.cheyennecity.org/chpb.
If you have questions about joining the meeting, call 307-637-6307 or email scrowley@cheyennecity.org.