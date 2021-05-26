CHEYENNE – In the summer of 2019, the Cheyenne City Council approved an ordinance that expanded the Capitol North Historic District and doubled its size.
But due to a number of procedural issues during that process, the ordinance will need to be redone and reapproved by the council in order for the expansion to go into effect.
The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board plans to send the ordinance to the council again next month, and the ordinance will then go through the council process and likely be reapproved.
“Upon review of the adoption processes, it was realized that there were several mistakes that were made in notice and some of the other procedural steps,” Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said during a public hearing on the expansion Tuesday.
Notices about the expansion were given to residents who live in the affected area according to city code, but the Historic Preservation Board also has its own requirement that every notice be sent by certified mail to affected residents.
Since some notices weren’t delivered by mail, Bloom said the ordinance was already negated. But the city also failed to record the required documents at the county recorder’s office within 30 days of passing the ordinance.
“What we’re trying to do here is just to re-adopt and go through the ordinance procedures to make sure we have everything in order,” Bloom said.
Once approved, more than 100 homes will be added to the Capitol North Historic District, which was first listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The majority of homes date from 1900 to 1930, all with characteristics of early 20th century architecture in materials and decorative detail.
Once approved for the second time, the new district boundary will extend the district north to Pershing Boulevard and Bent Avenue and east to Warren Avenue, including the historic Hellman Heights neighborhood north of the Wyoming State Capitol.
Homes included will be protected from being demolished or moved without approval from the Historic Preservation Board, which helps keep the historic nature of the area intact. The approval of 50% of homeowners in the expanded district is required, and the Planning and Development Department is making sure that threshold has been reached two years later.
The public hearing that was started Tuesday night will carry on until the next Historic Preservation Board meeting June 8, and residents can submit public comments to City Planner Sam Crowley at scrowley@cheyennecity.org until that date.
“We’re going to leave the public hearing open so that we can collect those signatures still and continue tallying them up and making sure that we have everything correct,” Crowley said.