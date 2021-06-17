LARAMIE – The Working Class Car Club of Laramie presents, “Cars in the Yard: Car/Bike Show” from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., June 26 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison. All participant registration fees benefit Heart to Heart in Laramie, WY.
The event will include all classes of cars and motorcycles, raffles, prizes, food and fun.
Event sponsors include WyoTech, The Lodge, Figment Design & Chassis, Quality Auto City, Prostate Cancer Advocates of Wyoming, High Plains Janitorial, Hold Fast Kustoms, Digital Doctors, J.Vasquez Construction, Asay Customs, Up N Smoke II, High Country Hemp, Classical Glass Corvette Club, Mountain Adventurer 307 Photography, Snack Shack, Ratchets Chop Shop.
Admission for the show is $9/adult; $4.50/youth 12-17; and children free. For more information on entering a car/bike in the show call Eli Pederson at 307-760-6636.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site is located at 975 Snowy Range Rd., Laramie, Wyoming exit 311 off Interstate 80.