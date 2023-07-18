A speeding driver crashed into a city bus at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was seen in a blue Ford truck and briefly fled the scene, but was later apprehended by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.
The driver of a blue Ford pickup truck – who crashed into a city bus and a black SUV – was taken to the local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police say. No other major injuries were reported, according to Cheyenne Police spokesperson Alex Farkas, and the identity of the suspect will be revealed once he is released from CRMC.
Matthew Clint Petersen via Facebook
CHEYENNE – Police advised drivers to avoid the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Powderhouse Road after a chase that some residents reported began on South Greeley Highway ended in a crash in that area Tuesday morning.
While the Cheyenne Police Department investigation is ongoing, the intersection near Frontier Mall had been cleared by late morning, and drivers were allowed to resume traveling through the intersection.
Kolby Cline, a 26-year-old Cheyenne resident, was seen in a blue pickup truck driving recklessly on the south side of town, according to CPD Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas. He traveled north at high speed and ran a red light at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Powderhouse Road, colliding with a city bus and rolling into another car.
Cline tried to leave the scene of the accident on foot, but was arrested by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper shortly afterward. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Farkas said.
Cline was released from CRMC late Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of running a red light, reckless driving, a duty to stop violation, driving with a suspended driver's license, driving without an interlock device, no liability insurance and interference with a peace officer. Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Cline also had an active warrant in Laramie County for failure to comply on the original charge of driving under the influence.
No one else involved in the accident reported serious injuries, she said.
Initial reports and photos taken by bystanders and posted to Facebook showed the blue truck flipped onto its side, with the front driver's side wheel bent off to one side. There was also damage to the front of the city bus, and photos showed a third vehicle, a black SUV, was also damaged in the accident. According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, the truck rolled after colliding with the bus, causing it to hit the third vehicle.
According to Matthew Petersen, who took photos of the accident site and posted them on Facebook, the crash was the result of a "high-speed chase across town." He said the pursuit started around Interstate 80 and South Greeley Highway.
His post also said that Cline was caught, initially, but briefly escaped before being apprehended again.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.