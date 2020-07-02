CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-based car club Nuttin But Love presented a $300 check to the COMEA House and Resource Center on Tuesday in memory of Jamie Kamai.
The money presented to the local homeless shelter was raised during a memorial car show held Saturday in Kamai’s honor.
Kamai, 25, was shot three times just after 8 a.m. June 21, 2001, on College Drive, west of the intersection with South Greeley Highway. He died not long after at the local hospital.
On that morning, Kamai was going to drop off his then 11-month-old daughter and stepson at a babysitter on his way to his job as a furniture mover at Grier Furniture, according to previous WTE reporting. He had just turned off South Greeley Highway and was heading west. He was about half a block away from the babysitter’s home, but he never got there.
Law enforcement officials say witnesses have told them Kamai stopped his car in the traffic lane and got out. He walked back to a pickup truck to confront whoever was behind him when he was shot.
The homicide case remains unsolved to this day.