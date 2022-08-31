Seat inspections

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Sublette County Public Health and Wyoming Highway Patrol have had a partnership to host free child safety seat inspections.

SHERIDAN – Legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session.

Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 would require all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing safety restraint system and increases the fine for failing to ensure young children are in the proper restraint system.

