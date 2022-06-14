Members of Cheyenne police and fire departments investigate after a car crashed into an apartment Tuesday at 3222 Randy Road. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved one driver that hit a parked car and then hit the house. The driver was taken to the hospital. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A vehicle after backing through the wall of an apartment Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Randy Road in Cheyenne. The 32-year-old driver was injured and taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Courtesy of the Cheyenne Police Department
CHEYENNE – A driver was injured after her vehicle smashed through the wall of a Randy Road apartment Tuesday morning.
The 32-year-old woman's injuries were treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and she was released Tuesday, according to the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page. No other injuries were reported.
At about 8 a.m., Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries near the 3200 block of Randy Road. A grey Honda Accord "had collided with an apartment complex, causing serious damage to the building," the department's Facebook post said.
A preliminary investigation suggests the driver "was traveling in reverse at a high rate of speed from a parking spot south of the crash scene."
"While backing up, the vehicle jumped a sidewalk, ran into a utility box, and continued onto Randy Road. Upon reaching the south curb line of Randy Road, she struck an unoccupied parked car," the post said. "Still in reverse, the Honda accelerated, crossing Randy Road and entering the apartment complex property. The vehicle then crashed into a building."
Police cited the woman for reckless driving, no proof of insurance and possession of a controlled substance.
Randy Road was closed for a period of time following the incident. It had reopened as of about 10:45 a.m.
CPD said Tuesday morning that its traffic unit was on scene at the location, 3222 Randy Road. CPD was investigating, along with Black Hills Energy crews, city engineers and Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.