...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County including Wheatland, South Laramie
Range and adjacent foothills, and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Members of Cheyenne police and fire departments investigate after a car crashed into an apartment Tuesday at 3222 Randy Road. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved one driver that hit a parked car and then hit the house. The driver was taken to the hospital. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A vehicle after backing through the wall of an apartment Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Randy Road in Cheyenne. The 32-year-old driver was injured and taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Courtesy of the Cheyenne Police Department
A vehicle after backing through the wall of an apartment Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Randy Road in Cheyenne. The 32-year-old driver was injured and taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Courtesy of the Cheyenne Police Department