CHEYENNE – A driver was injured after her vehicle smashed through the wall of a Randy Road apartment Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.

Randy Road was closed for a period of time following the incident, but had reopened as of about 10:45 a.m., according to the Cheyenne Police Department.

CPD said its traffic unit was on scene at the location, which is at 3222 Randy Road. CPD was investigating, along with Black Hills Energy crews, city engineers and Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

The police department asked the public to avoid the area and said it would provide updates as they become available.

