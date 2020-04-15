CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services plans to begin accepting unemployment insurance applications from individuals who qualify for some of the benefits included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by the end of the week of April 27.
Congress passed the CARES Act at the end of March, and Workforce Services has been working to create a system to administer the funds to Wyoming workers who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
“The CARES Act expands unemployment benefits to many people who would not otherwise have been covered,” DWS Workforce Programs Administrator Holly McKamey Simoni said in an email.
The CARES Act includes:
Increased unemployment insurance compensation benefits: This emergency benefit provides most individuals an emergency increase in traditional unemployment insurance benefits of $600 per week through July 26. This increase will be added automatically to claims that qualify. There is no need to apply for this benefit. These payments, and the back pay for those who qualified between March 29 and the date the benefits are paid, will be processed beginning the end of the week of April 27, if not sooner.
Pandemic unemployment assistance: This emergency benefit provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to people not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment, including the self-employed and those who have exhausted their regular and extended benefits. DWS intends to begin processing applications for PUA claims by the end of the week of April 27.
Pandemic emergency unemployment compensation: This benefit provides an additional 13 weeks of emergency unemployment insurance for people who remain unemployed after they have exhausted their traditional unemployment benefits. DWS is working to create the system necessary to implement the PEUC, and a notification will be posted on wyomingworkforce.org when this system is open and ready for applications. Payments will be retroactive to March 29 for those who qualified before the system becomes open.
CARES claimants will be able to file unemployment insurance claims online at wyui.wyo.gov as soon as the system is in place. Claimants using the online system may need to reset their PIN or passwords. Those needing to do so should send an email to dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov and include their name, the last four digits of their Social Security number and their phone number.
For more information on unemployment insurance benefits, visit: wyomingworkforce.org/workers/ui/.