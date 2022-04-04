...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming east of the Laramie range.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. While a
period of strong winds will be possible overnight Monday into
Tuesday morning, the strongest winds are generally expected
Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for
blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Carey Avenue and 26th Street are slated to close April 11, 2022, for construction. Photo via Google.
CHEYENNE – If you drive near the intersection of Carey Avenue and 26th Street, be forewarned that there will be road closures due to construction.
The good news is that the area is expected to be back to normal in time for the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
What the city of Cheyenne called "an extended closure" is set to begin in just over a week at Carey and 26th. It is expected to start on Monday, April 11, according to a news release from the municipality sent via email on Wednesday. Separately, some other construction work in town also is expected to begin then, as previously reported.
This is just one of several spots around town that are experiencing road and other work, sometimes resulting in some mostly minor delays to motorists. At this specific location, the construction is part of the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension project.
On Saturday, Construction Engineer Sam Berta told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone that the roads at Carey and 26th are expected to be back open before Cheyenne Frontier Days. This year, CFD starts on July 22, per its website.
Doing the math, this means that Carey and 26th could be closed for as long as three-plus months.
However long the intersection is undergoing construction work, the city provided notice of a detour route: This "will take traffic westbound at West 25th Street, then northbound at O’Neil Avenue." The locality noted that "detours will be posted in the area, and alternative routes are advised."
According to a Jan. 18 city announcement, utility work for the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension Project had been completed for the winter. And, as promised then, "work will resume in the spring of 2022, when warmer temperatures arrive. All current detours will remain in place for motorists."
Also back in January, the city of Cheyenne had advised that "the new storm sewer, water main and sanitary lines for the project have been installed and are functional. When work returns in the spring, road surfacing will be a primary focus."