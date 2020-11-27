CHEYENNE – Carey Hartmann, County Librarian and Executive Director of Laramie County Library System, recently celebrated her 40th anniversary with the organization.
In November of 1980, Hartmann began her career with the library’s Children’s Division. She moved on to work as an audiovisual specialist and division head in Distribution Services, as manager of Circulation, and as assistant county librarian until being appointed County Librarian in August of 2015.
Hartmann holds a Master of Library Science degree from University of Arizona and has served on multiple committees within the library community, including as an American Library Association counselor, as president of the Wyoming Library Association, as WYLD Users Council president, and as committee chair for the Wyoming Library Association’s Legislative Committee, where she advocated for the Wyoming Libraries Endowment program.
She was instrumental in the migrations needed to create online patron and material databases, along with an online card catalog. She played a pivotal role in the planning, building and opening of the library’s current building on Pioneer Avenue, and has tirelessly worked to continue growing and expanding the library’s materials and services in innovative ways.
Throughout the years, Hartmann’s work for the Laramie County Library System has impacted not only the library, but the entire Laramie County community by expanding the ways in which the organization pursues its mission to “provide lifelong learning and adventure.”