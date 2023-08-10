CHEYENNE – Carpenter Elementary music teacher Amelia Giordano pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of abandoning or endangering a child.
The maximum sentence, if she is convicted, is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers said.
Giordano was charged by the Laramie County District Attorney's office in late July because she allegedly "let a juvenile student (Paul Pine) be unattended after safety measures were put in place, contributing to (Pine's) suicide," according to court documents.
Pine, 11, died by suicide at the rural school in January. After his parents were notified of comments Pine made to a teacher that mentioned suicide, his parents had to work out an action plan to ensure his safety. His parents had worked with officials at the school to come up with a safety plan for their son, which they told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the school did not follow.
"Everything that was in the safety plan, I followed it to a T to make sure he was safe," Chandel Pine, Paul's mother, told the Tribune Eagle. "... We expected the school to follow the safety plan."
Paul, a fifth-grader, had experienced difficulty in school, reading at a lower reading level than his peers. Chandel said this led to him being singled out on some occasions by teachers and other educators at the school.
This plan was already in place at the time Paul was in Giordano's class, according to Chandel, and Giordano was aware of this plan at the time of Paul's death.
The family previously told the Tribune Eagle they were exploring the possibility of a civil suit against the school.
Giordano was released after the hearing on her own recognizance, or without bond. Her next court appearance, set for Nov. 11, is a scheduling conference.
