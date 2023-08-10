LaramieCountyDistrictCourtFILE.jpg

CHEYENNE – Carpenter Elementary music teacher Amelia Giordano pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

The maximum sentence, if she is convicted, is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers said.

