CHEYENNE – This September will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. To honor the many lives lost, and the first-responder heroes who worked tirelessly on that fateful day and beyond, the 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Memorial is coming to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza July 23-26.
Carpet One Commercial Flooring is proud to sponsor the exhibit, which is free to the public. Tours are given by Fire Department of New York firefighters who were eyewitnesses to history and are able to provide firsthand accounts of what happened on 9/11.
Times include:
- Friday, July 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday, July 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Monday, July 26, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
“It is an honor to share this emotional – and quite moving – exhibit with Cheyenne and all of our visitors during Cheyenne Frontier Days," said Doug Finch, president of Carpet One Commercial Flooring, in a news release. “Visitors will be able to see artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos and recordings of first responder radio transmissions. This is a way we will never forget – and we invite everyone to come view this exhibit.”
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which created the mobile exhibit in remembrance of Stephen Siller, a NYC firefighter who bravely sacrificed his life to save others on 9/11, honors military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. The high-tech, 83-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate people across the country about the events of that fateful day.
The 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit, which has traveled to nearly 50 states and Canada, has welcomed more than 500,000 people to date.