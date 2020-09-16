CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Carriage Ball will go on this year – just virtually.
The museum announced via press release that from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17, it will livestream the annual event for free (though donations are encouraged) on YouTube and Facebook, and it’ll include a special performance by Sean Curtis and the Divide.
At the start of the month, the museum will kick off festivities with a two-week event where the public can hear from museum staff about what’s coming to the museum. The goal is to raise $30,000 toward the museum’s general fund that supports collections, education, exhibits, facilities and other day-to-day operating costs.
Those who donate during this time will receive one entry for every $5 donated to the museum for the Carriage Ball Raffle. Raffle prizes include four CFD night show tickets, Dine Cheyenne, a Christine Connell quilt and more. Winners of the raffle will be announced during the livestream. The museum will also launch its first pledge drive to help raise end-of-the-year funds, culminating in a special Halloween event Oct. 31 at the museum.