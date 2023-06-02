Memorial in Lincoln Park
A memorial for the 15 year old female victim of a drive-by shooting, identified as “B. C. C.” in the police affidavit, at Lincoln park on the night of April 30th.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The charges against Cheyenne teen who was allegedly involved in a shooting at Lincoln Park will be bound over to district court, a judge ordered on Friday.

The charges against Julian Espinoza, 16, for felony conspiracy and aiding and abetting first-degree murder will be bound over to district court, Circuit Court Judge Antionette Williams-Healy ruled early Friday afternoon.

