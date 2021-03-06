CASPER – Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races in September.
Never seen Indian Relay racing? Visualize this ... one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having as many as 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictable.
North America’s best teams will be competing for the title: Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana, rode off as the 2020 champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington, was the 2017 and 2019 champion, making a fourth-place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Witness all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies provide the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three-day event also includes women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
The Indian Relay Races are a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Races will be held Sept. 24-26 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. Tickets are available at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Gates open at noon, races begin at 2 p.m.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.