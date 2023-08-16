Casper businessman launches campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Barrasso

CHEYENNE – Casper businessman Reid Rasner says he listened to the call for him to run for office and to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.
Rasner announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the start of August and kicked off his campaign with a launch party Tuesday in Casper. Although Rasner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he never intended to enter federal-level politics, he said he could no longer deny the groups asking him to step up to the plate.
“After talking with family, I thought I might have an opportunity here to make a real difference for the people of Wyoming,” he said. “So, I decided I would give it a shot.”
Rasner is a 39-year-old fourth-generation Wyomingite who grew up in Casper. He had professional experience as the owner of an automotive, residential and commercial glass company after high school, but decided to attend the University of Wyoming later in life as a nontraditional student when the business was sold. He earned a bachelor's degree in English literature before heading to Las Vegas for a few years.
The only political office Rasner has ever campaigned for was a Ward 6 seat on the Las Vegas City Council in 2017, where he came in seventh out of 10 candidates. Some of the key issues he focused on were no new taxes, reducing youth homelessness in the city, investing in solar energy and cutting back on regulation.
He moved back to Wyoming, where he says he belongs, in 2020.
“I left Wyoming, and I think it was a mistake,” he said. “I missed Wyoming. It was calling me back.”
He said he hopes to represent a strong voice for Wyoming just three years after his return and has been reaching out to residents to learn what’s most important to them and the challenges they face. One of his initiatives during his year of campaigning is embarking upon a “We The People” tour, which will be a series of town hall events across the state.
The lifelong Republican said he’s already getting a handle on the issues – including his top priority of creating term limits for members of Congress. He believes it would force politicians to become lawmakers for the people and do the right thing for the country, instead of staying in politics for decades.
It was one of his largest criticisms of Barrasso, the Republican incumbent and former Casper orthopedic surgeon, who has been a member of the Senate since 2007. Rasner said he sees Barrasso as a career politician with friends such as Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein, and a new perspective is needed.
Rasner's other priorities are “completing the construction of the border wall, eliminating excessive spending and streamlining burdensome regulations across various sectors.” He said he is committed to achieving a balanced budget, launching investigations into corrupt bureaucracies he said have misled and harmed the American people, securing elections, as well as preserving Social Security and Medicare without increasing taxes for future generations.
Other stances he took were pro-Second Amendment, pro-life and pro-energy. He said “getting back to the basics in the energy industry,” opening up federal lands and getting the permits to acquire federal leases were important.
Deregulation and fiscal responsibility were two priorities Rasner also carried over from his city council campaign, and areas in which Rasner said Barrasso had failed both Wyomingites and the American people as a whole.
He said the U.S. senator has a high-ranking position on the Senate Finance Committee and has voted to raise the debt ceiling for nearly two decades. Rasner said this only kicks the can down the road and passes debt on to generation after generation.
“Weak men create hard times, and we’re going to face some very hard times,” he said. “I do believe that it’s going to take someone strong, who’s willing to stand up and do the right thing for not only Wyoming, but for Americans. To get a balanced budget to get in a good economic situation and a path toward fiscal responsibility.
“The only way to do that is we have to stop spending more than we’re making. We can’t continue to tax ourselves into oblivion.”
In his campaign announcement, he added, “If only our current elected senator was half as interested in fixing America’s problems as he is with Ukraine’s, America would not have a homeless veteran problem, our borders wouldn’t be wide open, we would have a balanced budget, and we wouldn’t have policies being passed by an octogenarian suffering dementia and trying to ‘build back better.’”
Barrasso has not announced his plan for re-election, and his office didn’t respond to a request for comment on Rasner’s campaign.
While Rasner criticized the job Barrasso has done for nearly 20 years as a U.S. senator, Rasner has never held an elected office at any level. But he said he doesn’t believe this will be an encumbrance.
He said he is a successful business owner and the current founder and CEO of Omnivest financial in Casper and has overcome the challenges of recession and fiscal irresponsibility. Rasner said he has worked with diverse groups of people his entire life, listens well and is a leader.
He said he is the solution to the problems his opponent has created.
