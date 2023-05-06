Casper College officials have released the names of the 483 students who made the President’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. To qualify, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better.
The following students from Cheyenne are named to the list: Sienna Gomez, Caitlin Grenfell, Logan Mohr, Kaedence Perron, Jayden Roccaforte, Tanner Spallina, Allison Stacey and Cameron Sutton.
2022 fall Dean’s Honor Roll
Casper College officials have released the names of the 391 students who made the Dean’s Honor Roll at Casper College for the 2022 fall semester. The recognition is for part-time degree-seeking students, those taking six to 11 credit hours per semester, and non-degree-seeking full-time students taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. To qualify for the award, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
The following students from Laramie County are named to the list:
Burns: Rebecca Derner
Cheyenne: Alexia Barttels, James Blackman, Scott Burgess, Jacob Carbaugh, Abigail Causey, Lucas Drake, Adam Fiechtner, Adrianna Gallegos, Justin Groskopf, Karen Higgins, Daniel Jimenez, Avary Johnson, Don Liberty, Noah Lujan, Kristen Munoz, Damian New, Randolph Page, Jared Reed, Steven Schade, Madison Schuler, Chandler Smith, Colton Sobieski, Joshua Sprouse, Shelly Thorup, Bridger Voss, David Wells and Mae West.