CHEYENNE – Republican state superintendent candidate Jennifer Zerba is seeking election with financial, transparency and trade-minded goals.
Not only has she been a cosmetologist for 30 years, she has taught in the Natrona County School District as a substitute teacher for the past three years, and has her Wyoming Professional Instructor Certification to teach business, business administration, business management and human service.
While she has led a life focused on a trade, she graduated from Casper College with her associates in business administration. She has her bachelor’s in business administration, her master’s in public administration from the University of Wyoming and is in a doctoral program.
She said she sees the attack on teachers as defeating the purpose of education, and wants to encourage filling educator positions across the state.
Since she has been working in public schools, Zerba said she understands firsthand the effects of millions of dollars in budget cuts over the last several years.
As state superintendent of public instruction, she said she would work with the Department of Education and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving the allocation of state resources, and how, together, they can better serve the needs of our students.
“Together, they will encourage policy and procedure makers to volunteer in their local schools to better understand how financial decisions affect students and educators,” she stated. “They will create better financial transparency by having all districts publish their budgets on their district website.”
Transparency is an important aspect of parent-school relationships to her, as well. Zerba said she will work with the department to alert and support parents’ involvement with their children’s education through their child’s curriculum assessment, parent-teacher conferences, volunteering at their child’s school or running for their local school board.
“Parents have and will always have a voice for their own children,” she said.
She also placed an emphasis on the persistent shortage of skilled labor. Zerba said there is a misperception and stigma surrounding the trades, and they are considered low-skill jobs or “too stupid for college.” She said these are essential jobs, and therefore attention should be put on reinventing how high schoolers earn their credits.
Some students are university-bound, some are community college certificate-bound and many are trade school-bound. She said she will increase working with Wyoming stakeholders, including parents and business owners.
Zerba said she believes not every student should go to college, and the drive for educators, guidance counselors and administrators to push a four-year degree, with the financial burden attached to it, needs to be re-examined. She said going into a trade should no longer be shameful, because Wyoming’s highest concentration of entrepreneurs and small business owners is in trade industries.
The Casper native is supportive of Trump’s initiative, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, that allows Wyoming to set its own goals for career and technical education programs. She wants to continue his “Pledge to America’s Workers” by increasing the number of teachers and technology to reach rural areas.