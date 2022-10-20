Xavier Sanchez jail photo

Xavier Sanchez, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

CHEYENNE – A Casper teen involved in an incident that resulted in the murder of a Cheyenne 14-year-old will serve up to a decade in prison.

Xavier Sanchez, 19, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to two terms of eight to 10 years in prison. The terms will run concurrent with one another, and follow guilty pleas Sanchez entered in July to two counts of aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with weapon).

