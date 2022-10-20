CHEYENNE – A Casper teen involved in an incident that resulted in the murder of a Cheyenne 14-year-old will serve up to a decade in prison.
Xavier Sanchez, 19, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to two terms of eight to 10 years in prison. The terms will run concurrent with one another, and follow guilty pleas Sanchez entered in July to two counts of aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with weapon).
Campbell also ordered Sanchez to pay $3,895.78 in restitution to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services. He will receive 281 days of credit for time he has served in the Laramie County jail since his January arrest.
Each count of aggravated assault and battery carried up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. This is in contrast to the previous charges levied against Sanchez – attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder – which carry possible sentences of 20 years to life in prison.
Xavier Sanchez had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Daniel’s apartment building as he fled the scene.
After he sentenced Xavier Sanchez, Campbell said he hoped the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing would end conflict between the involved families.
The judge criticized the defendant’s actions, saying: “I have no idea why you would think such a thing is justified.”
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove agreed with a statement made by Campbell that the two counts of aggravated assault and battery essentially represented unnamed victims within the apartment. Manlove said there were more than a dozen people in the apartment at the time of Daniel’s killing and the shot fired by Xavier Sanchez, many of whom were minors.
As part of his guilty plea this summer, Xavier Sanchez admitted to “blindly” firing one shot at the window of an apartment he knew was occupied. No one was injured by that round. Sanchez said he used a .45-caliber pistol given to him by Raymond Sanchez.
Raymond Sanchez was sentenced to 20-22 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in July. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Raymond had been accused of shooting and killing Daniel in the early morning hours in July 5, 2021, at a Cheyenne apartment complex. Information collected by the Cheyenne Police Department points to Daniel’s death having been the result of a gang-related conflict.
When pleading guilty this summer, Sanchez described in court how he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Daniel’s apartment building, intending to fight the boy. When Daniel didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Daniel’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Daniel opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Daniel slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Daniel in the back.
Raymond and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, then fled the scene.
Mother’s statement
Daniel’s mother, Felisha Jennings, gave a similar statement Wednesday as she did at Raymond Sanchez’s sentencing earlier this month. Jennings said she was in the apartment when her son was killed.
“No matter what you guys do with this kid or anybody else that is involved with this, it’s never going to be enough,” she said in court.
Jennings said she and her family have had to continuously look over their shoulders since Daniel’s death, and that they’ve been unable to live a normal life.
Xavier Sanchez’s grandmother, Connie Hoskins, also addressed the court, saying her grandson “has a heart” and went with his cousin to Daniel’s apartment building “in case they were ganged up on.” She added that Xavier was 17 at the time of his crime.
“I just want to ask you to have mercy on my grandson,” Hoskins said.
Jail calls
Manlove had asked the court to sentence Xavier Sanchez to eight to 10 years in prison on the first count, and four to five years on the second, which would run consecutive to the term in count one.
In addition to presenting the state’s account of the incident, Manlove also played recordings of two short jail calls between Xavier Sanchez and his then-girlfriend in March. The district attorney argued that the recordings showed Xavier was not as remorseful as he’d represented to authorities, and that he didn’t take responsibility for his actions.
In one of the calls, Xavier Sanchez could be heard saying: “I do feel bad to a point, but I don’t feel bad because I didn’t do it.”
Xavier’s counsel, Casper attorney Don Fuller, argued for an eight- to 10-year prison sentence for his client.
Fuller objected to a characterization by Manlove that there had been a “plan” to kill Daniel, saying the state had “no evidence” that proved conspiracy. He argued that his client’s words on the phone call were him “puffing up to a girlfriend.”
Fuller said law enforcement had no evidence that Xavier was involved with a gang.
Xavier Sanchez also made a short statement before he was sentenced. He apologized to Daniel’s family and said he should not have fired a gun that night.