CHEYENNE – When Angel Smith-Torres started fishing to relieve the stresses of everyday life, he noticed more trash than fish in the lakes of Cheyenne.
“I’ve found anything from car parts to needles to tents,” said Smith-Torres. He recently started a local initiative dubbed Catch N’ Clean under the umbrella of the not-for-profit organization TeachKids2Fish. About once a month, he invites kids to come out to first pick up the trash sitting around Cheyenne’s lakes before moving into an afternoon of fishing lessons.
“The trash aggravated me. I just started cleaning up after myself and cleaning up after others a little bit,” said Smith-Torres, who is on track to meet his goal of teaching at least 100 kids to fish in 2020.
For him, Catch N’ Clean is a way to teach young people about healthy recreational activities and the importance of respecting Wyoming’s natural environment. He also holds a raffle at each event, giving attendees the chance to win fishing supplies.
“I love teaching,” he said, summarizing Catch N’ Clean as both a way to build young peoples’ interest in the sport and confidence in themselves.
“If you take your kids fishing – after they’ve already come to a Catch N’ Clean with me – and they see you throwing your garbage on the ground, what do you think they would say? They’re going to say pick up your trash,” he said. “That’s my plan – to teach kids that they can keep their community clean and have fun doing it.”
On Saturday morning, Smith-Torres, who often wears a Pikachu-themed hat to keep life flavorful, was out at Lake Absarraca. There, he hauled away a big screen TV, among other pieces of garbage, before heading over to the dock to fish with Chris Cordova, a rising sophomore at South High School.
Cordova first met Smith-Torres on a fishing trip to Sloans Lake several years ago.
“I saw him catching all kinds of fish. He showed me how he had his pole set up, and he’s been teaching all of his tricks ever since,” Cordova said. But like Smith-Torres, Cordova couldn’t help but notice the abundance of trash piled up around his favorite fishing spots.
“If I see trash, I’ll pick it up. If everyone cleaned up, there wouldn’t be trash everywhere,” said Cordova, carrying a plastic grocery bag filled with debris he’d collected earlier that morning. He was one of only a few kids who showed up this weekend, but Smith-Torres said he’d had as many as 45 kids come out to Catch N’ Clean before.
His girlfriend, Shalyn Smith, works behind the scenes to promote and market the Catch N’ Clean initiative online and out in the community. She’s a former business owner and longtime environmental activist, so her skills complemented Smith-Torres’ love of fishing and working with children.
“Knowing that kids are out there choosing to go fish instead of causing trouble elsewhere is really humbling – knowing that we’re a part of that,” Smith said. “Working in your local community is how you start global change. And teaching kids how to fish is super cool. Once kids see they can do it, they get really excited about it. And that’s so beautiful to see.”