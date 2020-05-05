CHEYENNE – The Cathedral of St. Mary is tentatively preparing to resume public baptisms, weddings and funerals for a maximum of 10 people on May 15, then, on June 1, expanding participation in these events based on the size of the church, while observing six feet of distance between individuals or households.
These plans are subject to change.
Reopening the cathedral for public Mass will not happen May 15. The reason for this is the cathedral’s inability to determine which 10 people should have the opportunity to attend Mass and the lack of enforcement for a plan like this.
Due to the size of the parish community (1,300 weekend attendees), this restriction is not a practical option for the cathedral. According to a statement, “Our main priority is to provide a Mass environment that is open to more than just a handful of people while following state guidelines for distancing and other precautions.”
During this time, the cathedral will not host any functions in any cathedral facilities until Laramie County is at least in phase 3 of the government recommendations for reopening. These limitations include fellowship after Masses and the use of the nursery.