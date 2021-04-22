DENVER – As families and communities prepare for summer grilling season and celebratory gatherings again, U.S. cattle producers continue to work tirelessly to provide the best care for their cattle and land, according to a news release from the Wyoming Beef Council.
Consumers should feel good about the beef on their grills, knowing that U.S. cattle production is the most environmentally sustainable in the world.
As the farm-to-table revolution has swept America, it is no surprise that people want to know more about where their food comes from – and it’s good news for beef.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gas from beef cattle only represents 2% of emissions in the U.S.
Not only do cattle ranchers care for the land, cattle themselves also help in the sustainability effort. Cattle, thanks to their unique digestive systems, can graze on forage and consume plant leftovers and byproducts that would otherwise go to waste – upcycling it into high-quality protein. In fact, 90% of what cattle eat is inedible for humans, and thus, they enhance natural ecosystems while creating high-quality protein.