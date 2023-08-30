Helicopter crashes at Cheyenne airport
Emergency responders evaluate the scene of a UH-1N Air Force helicopter that crashed near the Wyoming Air National Guard base at the Cheyenne Regional Airport at around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A UH-1N helicopter from the 37th Helicopter Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base crashed at Cheyenne Regional Airport while conducting a routine training exercise Wednesday morning.

Though the cause of the crash is yet to be determined, officials at the F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office said that the three-person crew deployed an emergency autorotation landing technique, in which the motor is disengaged and the blades of the helicopter are driven solely by airflow.

