WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the Wyoming Department of Health more than $38.3 million to address COVID-19-related health disparities.
The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
The intended outcomes of the grants are to:
- Reduce COVID-19-related health disparities,
- Improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities,
- Improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.
“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”