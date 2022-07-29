COVID-19 by the numbers

This summarizes recent changes made by the federal government in its risk assessment of counties in Wyoming.

In the most recent federal update, seven counties were considered to have a high community level for COVID-19. That is three fewer counties than were at that threshold last weekend. The "medium" category added two counties, for a total of 11, while "low" gained one to give five total.

Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties were added in recent days as now being at high risk, up from a "medium" level.

Other localities were removed from the "high" ranking. They are: Converse, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln and Sublette counties, with all five downgraded to "medium." And Platte County moved down from "high" to "low."

Carbon and Uinta counties moved up from "low" to "medium." And Albany and Campbell counties moved down by one level to "low."

(The WTE on Friday and on the previous Saturday performed county-by-county comparisons of online data. Federal health authorities have not commented on this research.)