CHEYENNE – Just about a week after the federal government raised the COVID-19 community level for this community, it has now lowered it back down to where it had been.

There also was good news when it comes to such assessments for several other counties in the state, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's analysis has found. For instance, Albany and Campbell counties both moved down a notch to low from medium. Albany County, of which Laramie is the seat, is home to the University of Wyoming.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

