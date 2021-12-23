ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks, both of which are linked to packaged salads.
One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The other outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Dole.
In the Fresh Express cases, 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from eight states. Ten people have been hospitalized, and one death has been reported.
Interviews with ill people and laboratory data show that Fresh Express packaged salads may be contaminated with Listeria and may be making people sick. On Dec. 20, Fresh Express recalled several brands of packaged salad products. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.
Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field and Wellsley Farms Organic.
In the Dole case, 16 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states. Twelve people have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported.
Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salads produced by Dole. On Dec. 22, Dole recalled several brands of packaged salads. The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.
Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.
CDC is advising people not to eat, sell or serve any recalled products.