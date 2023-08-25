.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Pony rides for $5 for ages 4 and up will be available at the second annual Community Appreciation Day in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority have announced the second annual Community Appreciation Day is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This family-friendly event promises to be a celebration of community spirit, unity and gratitude.
The event, stretching from Carey Avenue to Thomes Avenue along 15th Street, will be a showcase of activities that embody the vibrancy and togetherness of the Cheyenne community. Attendees of all ages can expect a wide range of fun and entertainment, including bouncy houses and a bungee trampoline, balloon twisting and face painting, $5 pony rides (ages 4+), yard games, local law enforcement engagement, a military showcase and more.
To top it off, the event blends into the festivities of Oktoberfest at the Depot Plaza, offering attendees the opportunity to continue the merriment with food, beverages and live music.
"This event is our way of expressing gratitude to the people who make Cheyenne the exceptional place it is. We're proud to collaborate with the Downtown Development Authority to bring this event to downtown for the second year in a row," said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne, in a news release.
Stay updated on event details and announcements by following @visitcheyenne and visiting cheyenne.org.
