pony ride - Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day

Pony rides for $5 for ages 4 and up will be available at the second annual Community Appreciation Day in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority have announced the second annual Community Appreciation Day is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event promises to be a celebration of community spirit, unity and gratitude.

