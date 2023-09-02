CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Parks invites residents to join in celebration of the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands this September. Help restore, improve and enjoy Wyoming state parks, historic sites and trails across the state by attending a upcoming National Public Lands Day event.
Established in 1994, and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is a nationwide initiative that brings out hundreds of thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day” — one of only five days a year when entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.
In honor of this annual celebration, day-use and entrance fees will be waived at all Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites on Sept. 23.
This year, a number of Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites will host National Public Lands Day events from trail improvement projects, nature walks, park clean-ups and more.
Near Cheyenne, a Pollinator Garden Clean-up will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Volunteers will meet at the Visitor Center and help pull weeds from in and around the garden, making it cleaner and helping to prevent invasive species from taking over. Time permitting, the group will take a brief hike around Kate's Trail to discuss conservation and ecology at the park. For more information, call 307-359-4014.
Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and prepare for weather conditions, and also to bring their own gloves, where applicable, in addition to water and snacks.
