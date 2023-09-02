CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Parks invites residents to join in celebration of the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands this September. Help restore, improve and enjoy Wyoming state parks, historic sites and trails across the state by attending a upcoming National Public Lands Day event.

Established in 1994, and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is a nationwide initiative that brings out hundreds of thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day” — one of only five days a year when entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.

