CHEYENNE – Wednesday, April 7, is National Walking Day, which encourages Americans of all ages to get out and stretch their legs and get their hearts pumping.
The American Heart Association sponsors this day to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk. Wear your sneakers (or take them with you) to work, and at some point in the day, take a 30-minute walk.
Here are some great ways to make that 30 minutes more enjoyable:
Wear comfortable clothes.
Take a friend to pass the time.
Make sure to stretch those muscles.
Drink plenty of water.
Move your arms, too.
Make sure you have good posture.
Find a trail near you or walk around your neighborhood. You can also visit a local park or walk on your treadmill. Take your canine pals with you, too. They need the cardiovascular workout, as well.
It’s a perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy Cheyenne’s Greenway system celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. During this anniversary year, members of the public are encouraged to submit Greenway pictures, videos and stories on social media using the hashtag #Greenway30. You can also send pictures, videos and stories online at https://bit.ly/3rsJp9K. Submitted items may be publicized by the city on its website, social media or other print material.
For more information on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, go online to www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.