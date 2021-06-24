CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is turning 43 this year and needs some help celebrating. You’re invited to the museum's birthday party on July 10, at 5 p.m.
Enjoy a milk-can supper by Uncle Fred’s Catering and live music from local favorite, Pepie's One Man Band. There will be food, cold beer and soda, live music and dancing.
Since 1978 the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum has been a cultural center of the Cheyenne community, perpetuating the American western legacy. This event serves as both a celebration and a fundraiser for the museum.
Admission includes one beer or soda and a meal and is $50 for all attendees. Tickets are available via https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-birthday-party-july-10-2021.
For more information, contact Education Coordinator Jean Krause at 307-778-7202.