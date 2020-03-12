CHEYENNE – “Her Flag,” a giant collaborative art flag making its way across the nation, is coming to Wyoming. According to a release, the public can be part of the celebration and live sewing performance involving this enormous flag at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave.
“Her Flag” founder, artist Marilyn Artus, sews each state’s stripe onto the art piece, which was designed by a female artist in that state, at a live event in each capital city. This is her “love letter” to all the men and women who worked to pass the 19th Amendment and she uses it as a platform to encourage women to exercise their right that so many fought for just 100 years ago.
America is currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which opened the door to give women the right to vote. This “Her Flag” celebration is growing in size and impact as it travels to capital cities in each of the 36 states that voted to pass the amendment, in the order in which they ratified. Ultimately this art piece will measure 18 feet in height and 26 feet in width.
Wyoming, the 27th state to ratify, will be represented by the 27th stripe sewn onto “Her Flag.” Historian Renee M. Laegreid will be speaking at this event, and singer-songwriter Birgit Fowler Burke will be performing.
For more information, please contact Project Manager Stefanie Leland at 405-816-2902 or stefanieleland@herflag.com