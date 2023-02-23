...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central, south
central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Cemeteries to undergo irrigation construction starting next week
CHEYENNE – Construction to replace the irrigation systems in Lakeview, Beth El, Jewish and Oddfellows cemeteries will begin next Wednesday, March 1, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.
The tentative date for the project to be completed for all cemeteries is May 20, 2024.
The irrigation replacement project will include the installation of below-ground pipelines, electric controls, wiring, spray heads, additional booster pump stations, reseeding of all grass areas disturbed, and repairing damaged roads and turf.
Residents are asked to avoid all active construction and storage areas, when possible, continue following the cemetery’s decoration policy and not to place decorations on the turf.
All questions or comments regarding the construction should be directed to the cemetery office.