CHEYENNE – Wyomingites who have already responded to the 2020 Census may receive a follow-up phone call from the Census Bureau for quality control efforts.
A small sample of households from across the U.S. will be contacted to ensure that no person is left out of the census or counted in more than one place. The Census Bureau then reviews these responses to ensure it has a complete and accurate 2020 Census.
This follow-up call is short, and all responses are kept strictly confidential. The Census representatives will not be collecting any financial information or asking for Social Security numbers. They are only reviewing the responses previously provided on 2020 Census questionnaires.
Anyone who receives a call from the Census Bureau and is concerned about the legitimacy of the caller should call 844-809-7717, and a Census Bureau representative can assist. Current business hours for this call center are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As of Monday, May 4, Wyoming residents have helped bolster the statewide self-response rate to nearly 50%, coming in just under this milestone at 47.5%. To date, more than 84 million households have responded to the 2020 Census nationwide, according to a news release.
Laramie County topped all Wyoming counties with a reported self-response rate of 62.3%, and Cheyenne’s rate of 66.5% led all of the state’s cities and towns.
The Census Bureau encourages Wyoming residents to self-respond as soon as possible. They may go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the individual form.