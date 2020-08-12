CHEYENNE – Beginning Tuesday, census takers in Wyoming are following up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
The current self-response rate in Wyoming is 57.6%. The Census Bureau will need to visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person.
Households can still respond by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.