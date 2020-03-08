CHEYENNE – As a precaution, Cheyenne Central High went into lockdown at 1:15 p.m. today, Monday, due to vandalism containing obscene words. After the Cheyenne Police Department investigated the vandalism, the lockdown was lifted at 1:41 p.m.
A student saw the obscenities in the bathroom and reported it to Central High administrative staff, who then reported it to the police. The police investigated the incident, and Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer David Inman said the message didn’t contain any threats or hate language.
During the lockdown, all students and staff remained safe.