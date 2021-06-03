CHEYENNE – Lacy Bangert just closed out her first year as the guidance counselor at Cheyenne’s Central High, and one student, in particular, made her transition significantly easier.
It seemed as if any time Bangert needed help, Connor Turnbull was always there to lend a hand.
But it wasn’t just her. The Central counselor noticed that Turnbull behaved this way with everyone in the school, from teachers to fellow students.
“In my work with him, Connor always impressed me,” Bangert said. “When we were doing his career work, he was always very intentional, focused, open, kind and respectful. He’s just a very considerate young man.”
This is why Turnbull was nominated for and received the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel’s latest citizenship award. He was given a certificate and a small cash reward for his hard work and dedication to helping others around him.
Turnbull said he’s always been the considerate and helpful type, which is definitely going to benefit him in his culinary arts career. His nontraditional approach to post-high school life was another aspect about Turnbull that impressed his counselor.
“It feels pretty amazing to get this award. I mean, of all the seniors [Bangert] could have picked, she chose me,” he said.
In the nomination form, Bangert also highlighted Turnbull’s “outstanding character and service, social responsibility and his maturity in personal and career development.”
Currently, Turnbull is working as a line cook at the Terry Bison Ranch, honing his skills before enrolling in a more traditional culinary program. Currently, he’s looking into Central Wyoming College’s offerings.
Bangert noted that Turnbull’s decision to head straight into working should be highlighted.
“He’s doing an apprenticeship right now and will get some formal culinary training later, but he’s getting on-the-job training with what he’s doing now,” she said. “I think we should highlight students who take an alternative path after high school, and Connor’s just an all-around great student and human.”
To Turnbull, citizenship means putting work into a person’s community in order to benefit everyone as a whole.
“The best advice I could give to other students who might be looking to get this kind of award is to do their best with everything they do and put in the hard work on everything, even if it seems silly,” he said.