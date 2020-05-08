CHEYENNE – Early Thursday morning, CenturyLink experienced a technical issue that led to internet service disruptions across Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.
The outage in Cheyenne began shortly after 8 a.m. and was restored at 12:05 p.m., according to CenturyLink corporate communications.
CenturyLink’s Kerry Zimmer said, “At CenturyLink, we are committed to providing reliable services. We apologize for the impact to our customers.”
No information was provided about the reason for the service outage.