CHEYENNE — The rodeo isn’t for the faint of heart, but there are safety and health precautions taken by Cheyenne Frontier Days to ensure a fun and family friendly atmosphere.
CFD Operations Committee chairman Brian Rico said he’s extremely confident in both the security system in place for Frontier Park and the first aid services provided in case of an emergency. They refine their process every year, and have relied on a security fence, open gates that work similarly to a metal detector and utilizing a top-notch security company.
“We’ve got security posted everywhere within the park, so if anyone comes across any issues — it’s one of those things where we expect them to find either a volunteer, they’ll always have a badge on them, or security that will be in a uniform easily identifiable,” he said. “We do have a command center, and we have cameras across the park that are monitoring everything.”
There are security procedures visitors should be aware of before heading into the park, such as firearms or weapons, concealed or unconcealed, will not be allowed, and all entrances will include bag and security checkpoints.
The permitted items include a purse, fanny pack or clutch that can’t be larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches or one clear bag, additional clothing if carried loosely, flat seat cushions, and exceptions are made for medical items and diaper bags after proper inspection. Strollers are also allowed, but not in the party zone during Frontier Nights.
He said when searching through diaper bags or reviewing medical items, some attendees may have to leave them outside of the park, and he recognized the frustration this may cause.
“I’ve got five kids, so I understand people’s concerns,” he said. “But we’re trying to limit it from a safety perspective and get people through security as fast as we can.”
Guests are encouraged to look at the entry policy to see a list of 18 prohibited items, such as outside food or drink, non-service animals, and aluminum bottles or cans.
But Rico said if visitors are worried about water bottles, they have installed water fountains that can be utilized to fill up empty plastic or non-aluminum bottles brought into Frontier Park.
“We understand that it’s hot out there,” he said. “We don’t expect everybody to just go buy water. We’ve got water foundations with touchless fillers on them, so they can fill up their water bottles.”
Mitigating health concerns such as passing out from heat exhaustion or dehydration is an important priority for CFD, but if visitors happen to fall ill or take a tumble in the stands, there is a medic tent. Rico said it is in the building under the C stands, and it is open from the time the park opens until closing time.
He said free first aid is provided, but that will be a quick triage before an injured or sick visitor is moved out to the right place. They also have the fire department and law enforcement on staff to provide support.
When it came to additional tips for visitors, Rico advised guests to prepare responsibly for the party zone at the night shows. He said it is an all standing area with no re-entry, and they want to make sure people are hydrated, comfortable and safe.
He said they used to have four party zones and it has dropped down to two, while expanding areas on the dirt tracks to make it more spacious.
“We’ve provided food and beverage out on that track. So people don’t really have a reason to leave the track. And they can spread themselves out and be a little bit safer,” he said. “The second thing we did is on the concrete pad in front of the stands, we created a new venue that’s called ‘Tunes on the Terrace,’ which is a VIP experience. So, we’re trying to allow for less people in those areas, and not create as much of a crowd.”
Outside of Frontier Park, community partners are also working within Cheyenne to create a safe environment. Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said it is a huge event and the planning begins as soon as the previous 10-day festival ends.
CFD security and volunteers have a coordinated effort with law enforcement, but he said they are largely responsible for the crime prevention and responses such as trespassing or fights. But he said crowd control issues and monitoring the park go to the highly capable security team.
Francisco said they also help with public service announcements in conjunction with Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department to prevent DUIs, whether that be informing people about transportation alternatives or having a plan to get home safely.
“Failing that, mostly the Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department are going to be running some increased enforcement for DUI around the city,” he said. “As you can imagine, most of our resources are tied up with both the parades and the park at night. But we still have our normal contingent of officers on the street that are handling typical 911 calls that we would get any other day.”
He emphasized checking the CFD website to learn about where to park, how to enter Frontier Park and other safety precautions. When downtown for the parades or pancake breakfasts, he said to park legally, secure valuables and keep track of family members going through the crowds.
Overall, he said it is a safe community, and the problems they run into are connected to overcapacity, rather than an uptick in crime.
“I would encourage people to be patient when you come to town,” Francisco said. “There’s a lot more traffic than there normally is. Allow time to park and get into the park. That way, you’re not stressed, you’re not running late — those kinds of things.
“Really, just behave like you would anywhere else. We’re all about having a good time. But there’s a lot of people out there. So, you have to be cognizant of that.”
Both the chief and CFD Operations Committee chairman said they want to make it as safe of an experience as possible. Rico said it’s a world-renowned event, and they hope it goes smoothly for residents and those visiting from out of state.
He said they pride themselves on celebrating western heritage for 127 years, and that includes family values.
“It revolves around the cowboy way and what we stand for,” Rico said. “So, absolutely, it’s a family environment, and that’s exactly what we strive for.”