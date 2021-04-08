CHEYENNE – The day after announcing this summer’s event will take place at full capacity and without masks, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the 2021 Frontier Nights entertainment lineup.
Professional Bull Riders will return this summer with its exclusive Last Cowboy Standing series (July 26-27), complementing the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association day-time rodeo (July 24-Aug. 1) in the arena.
The entertainers added to the previously incomplete 2021 lineup are Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux; Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson; Maren Morris with TBA; and Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King; Eric Church with Ashely McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020. Contract Acts Committee chairman Randy Krafft said the committee reached out to artists of other genres, but was unable to find any non-country artists willing to perform this summer.
“A lot of that came down to just availability of the artists,” he said. “The country artists seemed more eager to get on the road. Most hip-hop and rock artists, from what we’re seeing, they’re planning more of a fall tour, so the availability was not there.”
He noted that the committee was “looking to keep that mixture they normally bring,” but it simply didn’t work out. However, he believes this is one of the best lineups CFD has ever had, and he’s particularly looking forward to the return of Garth Brooks.
“Having him back after 25 years, and his phenomenal connection going back to Chris LeDoux, was definitely a win for us,” Krafft said. “A lot of folks don’t get to see him lately, but he’s coming back to his roots, the smaller venues.”
Krafft added that nearly every one of the 2021 Frontier Nights entertainers is nominated for a 2021 Academy of Country Music Award (and winners will be announced Sunday, April 18 on CBS).
The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration is dedicated to rodeo and country music icon Chris LeDoux. To honor LeDoux’s place in Cheyenne Frontier Days history, a bronze statue will be added to the sculpture collection on Frontier Park, and a dedication will take place on July 23.
Tickets for all performances will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at www.cfdrodeo.com or by calling 307-778-7222. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales at this time. Concert ticket prices range from $49-$94, with rooftop seats starting at $150. PBR tickets range from $25-$105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.
Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program.
The concert schedule is as follows:
Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux: July 23
CFD fans learned that two-time Grammy Award winner Brooks would be on the 2021 lineup back in July 2020 when he was part of Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation’s announcement for the 365 to 125 Campaign. During that video announcement, he revealed that one of his favorite CFD memories was getting to perform with friend Chris LeDoux, whose pivotal role in both the country music and rodeo worlds will be honored for the 125th anniversary this summer. LeDoux’s son, Ned, will open for Brooks at the July 23 concert.
Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins: July 24
Two-time Country Music Award winner Thomas Rhett was scheduled to play at Frontier Nights last summer with singer-songwriter Hardy, but that concert was rescheduled for this summer with a new opener: Rhett’s father, country artist Rhett Akins (who his stage name honors). The father-son duo has been writing songs together since the headliner was 7, and most recently they appeared together on the track “Drink a Little Beer” on Thomas Rhett’s 2018 album “Life Changes.”
Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson: July 25
Cody Johnson has been singing since he was 12 and started his first band in 2006, but it wasn’t until he was awarded the 2011 Texas Regional Music Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year that he quit his day job at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to pursue music full-time. Ever since, he’s landed two releases in the Top 10 of Billboard’s country albums chart on his own label, CoJo, and become the only unsigned artist in history to sell out NRG Stadium at RodeoHouston. His opener is Aaron Watson, whose most recent album, “American Soul,” came out earlier this year.
Maren Morris with TBA: July 28
Grammy Award winner Maren Morris made waves last summer as one of the few country artists to respond to the protests over the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor with the song “Better Than We Found It.” The song complimented her previous piece, “Dear Hate,” a duet with Vince Gill that Morris wrote after the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. Morris’ latest album, “GIRL,” released in March 2019 via Columbia Nashville, was named Album of the Year at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, where Morris was the most nominated artist.
Kane Brown with Restless Road: July 29
Rising country/pop/R&B star Kane Brown first came to prominence after amassing a large following on social media. The biracial singer-songwriter grew up in rural northwest Georgia and in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area, and spent part of his childhood homeless. He attended several schools, but eventually landed at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, where he sang in the choir with “American Idol” season 10 runner-up and fellow country star Lauren Alaina. He’ll be opened by Restless Road, whose members have written songs for Rascal Flatts, Granger Smith and David James.
Eric Church with Ashley McBryde: July 30
Making his epic return to CFD is four-time Country Music Award winner Eric Church. The North Carolina native began his career gigging at a bar in his hometown, where he played mostly Jimmy Buffett covers and a few of his own originals. His debut album, 2006’s “Sinners Like Me,” produced three singles on the Billboard country charts, including the top 20 hits “How ‘Bout You,” “Two Pink Lines,” and “Guys Like Me.” His opener is fellow CMA winner Ashley McBryde, whose latest album, “Never Will,” was released last year.
Blake Shelton with John King: July 31
Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year” is no stranger to our television sets. “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is also a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and Grammy nominee whose single “God’s Country” became his 26th No. 1 on country radio, where it remained for a multi-week run, in addition to his 16th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His latest single, “Minimum Wage (Acoustic),” was released March 12. He’ll be joined by country artist John King, who was heavily influenced by country, rock and Southern rock artists growing up.