CHEYENNE – A day after questions were raised about its constitutionality, a Senate bill that would grant Cheyenne Frontier Days a special malt beverage permit was amended Tuesday morning to address some of those concerns.
Senate File 134, which won its first vote in the Senate on Monday, highlights an ongoing conflict between the city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Frontier Days over who should pay for the added cost to provide industry-standard security levels at the July event.
CFD is trying to get the state to award the malt beverage permit because Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has threatened to withhold the city’s permit if CFD doesn’t agree to help pay for the additional officers required to meet those security levels.
When the bill won approval on first reading Monday, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, and other lawmakers noted the original bill may be unconstitutional due to it being “special legislation” that only addresses a specific event.
“Regardless of how you feel about this specific instance, I really think that this is not the purview of the Legislature to weigh in on this particular case,” Perkins said Monday.
The amendment introduced Tuesday by bill sponsor Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, aims to address those concerns. It gets rid of specific references to Cheyenne Frontier Days, instead inserting broader language for “events conducted at rodeo arenas.”
While the amendment was approved by the Senate, a couple of lawmakers still had concerns about the nature of the legislation.
“I’m so glad we’re making this constitutional, because I don’t think we should do unconstitutional things,” quipped Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. “But I do think this kind of points out that this is a particular vendetta about a particular situation, and it’s probably not a very good space for the Wyoming Senate to be involved in.”
Despite Case’s comments, the amendment easily won approval from a majority of the Senate, though the bill could generate more debate when it’s considered for third reading. On Monday, two Cheyenne Republicans, Sen. Tara Nethercott and Sen. Stephan Pappas, spoke against the proposal.
If approved on its third reading, SF 134 will go to the House of Representatives for consideration in a committee and up to three readings on the House floor.