CFD cancellation tops list of Cheyenne’s biggest stories of 2020

CHEYENNE – 2020 has been an unprecedented year, with the coronavirus wreaking havoc on Wyoming’s way of life since March.
The virus, which has taken the lives of more than 400 Wyomingites, also took away experiences vital to Cheyenne living – most notably Cheyenne Frontier Days, which was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.
The COVID-19 pandemic also brought the community together in incredible ways – with folks sending cards to frontline workers and shopping local when businesses were in need. But Cheyenne residents still watched a number of conflicts play out in the last year.
From the protests that erupted across the country after George Floyd’s death to the anti-mask protests at the Capitol after state health orders were issued, local residents got out to make their voices heard, including in the 2020 general election.
So much has happened in the last 12 months, and we wanted to bring you the highlights. Here are Cheyenne’s top 10 stories of 2020, as ranked by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom staff:
1. Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for first time ever (105 points)
Joined by mask-donning rodeo leaders from across the state, Gov. Mark Gordon hosted a somber news conference on May 27 to announce the news residents across the state had been dreading – Cheyenne Frontier Days would be canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After persisting through the Great Depression and World War II, the “Daddy of ‘em All” couldn’t stand up to a virus that thrives on people celebrating and coming together.
At the news conference, Gordon said, “Holding these events without their night shows, their parades or the carnivals just wouldn’t be the same. Simply having these events does not guarantee folks will come, or, if they do, that they won’t get sick afterward. … No matter how we tried to find solutions collectively, we recognized the challenges were exceptional, and the risk of failure could set these rodeos back for years to come.”
CFD organizers also had to think about the approximately 2,500 volunteers who make the event happen year after year, many of whom are elderly or at high risk of COVID-19 complications. A large number of volunteers already have decades of service under their belts.
But although the decision was made with health and safety as the focus, that didn’t lessen the sting for residents who love the event and local businesses that consider CFD a second Christmas. In 2019, visitors spent more than $28 million during the 10-day event, resulting in more than $1 million in local sales tax revenue.
Throughout July of 2020, according to City Treasurer Robin Lockman, businesses like traveler accommodations, merchandise stores, restaurants and amusement industries generated $1,072,696 less in sales taxes than they did in July of 2019. On top of that, CFD CEO Tom Hirsig also told the Tribune Eagle that the financial hit to CFD itself was significant.
“It’s going to virtually wipe out everything we’ve saved to get to next year,” Hirsig said.
But he also looked forward to 2021’s event with cautious optimism, saying they’re remaining flexible and working to make it a just celebration for the 125th anniversary. Some even likened the next CFD event to a big family reunion, being united after a significant amount of time apart.
“I think the little things that used to bother people kind of go away, and I think everybody starts looking more at the big picture. Sometimes people do take Cheyenne Frontier Days for granted,” Hirsig said. “Hopefully, everybody will look at Cheyenne Frontier Days – and, really, all of life – in a bigger picture.”
2. COVID-19 pandemic hits Wyoming (85 points)
On March 11, Wyoming faced the same reality that other places across the globe experienced, as the novel coronavirus arrived in the Cowboy State. Already, U.S. residents saw what was happening in China and other countries, with massive outbreaks of the highly contagious virus that had no vaccine or treatment. At that time, it was even still unclear how the coronavirus spread.
On March 16, schools in Laramie County were closed for three weeks. But the severity of the virus caused classrooms to remain closed for the rest of the school year. At that time, it seemed like every event under the sun was either being canceled or postponed, from concerts to nonprofit fundraisers.
Then, on March 19, the first state health orders were laid out, closing schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums. Restaurants had to pivot to online ordering and curbside pickup, and a number of places in town laid off staff and cut hours. Unemployment rates skyrocketed as the effects of the virus and closures trickled down.
“This governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times. It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented,” Gordon said in a news release after announcing the first round of orders.
The federal government then passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion relief package to help industries, small businesses and residents by the end of March, which gave local businesses a boost in the form of state CARES Act programs through the Wyoming Business Council and federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program. Relief programs were created locally, and nonprofits stepped up to meet greatly heightened demands from residents who were struggling.
The state lost its first resident to COVID-19 on April 13, though the number of deaths and lab-confirmed cases wouldn’t significantly increase until a few months later, peaking in November. It seemed the state turned a positive corner with COVID-19 cases during the summer, but Gordon said the numbers in October showed a “very serious deterioration.”
And now, at the end of 2020, more than 400 residents are gone, including state Rep. Roy Edwards, R-Gillette, who passed the day before the election.
In the first week of December, Gordon issued a statewide mask mandate, weeks after Laramie County implemented one of its own. The move came after Gordon contracted the disease himself, which happened to be about a week before the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Wyoming on Dec. 15.
After that first dose was administered to a nurse at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, Director Kathy Emmons said, “It has been a long nine months. We’re just so excited to be at this point, because it’s a turning point for us in the community. Now, we have something to work toward.”
3. Gordon imposes major budget cuts (74 points)
With the global oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the economic downfall caused by COVID-19, the state of Wyoming was facing a $1.5 billion revenue shortfall over the next two years by June.
Given that, Gov. Mark Gordon advised departments to prepare for a 20% cut with a phased reduction approach.
“There will be layoffs,” Gordon said in early June. “There will be potentially furloughs and other things that occur. This isn’t easy.”
Then, in August, furloughs did follow the governor’s statement in the first round of cuts, which totaled $250 million. WYDOT closed rest stops throughout the state, as other state departments saw their budgets drop 10%. For the Department of Health, the state’s largest agency, the initial cuts totaled $89 million, or nearly 9% of its budget. A total of 274 positions, mostly vacant, were eliminated.
Those cuts, along with the governor’s next supplemental budget proposal, came out to a total of $515 million. An additional 62 filled positions and 44 vacant positions would also be eliminated under the supplemental proposal, which still must be approved by state lawmakers.
During a November news conference, Gordon said the cuts will affect the livelihood of residents and private industries across the state.
“These are really tough decisions to cut services to the elderly that allow them to age in place longer, decrease health care coverage to children, cut Medicaid payments to providers and reduce community mental health services to those in need, especially those suffering with increased depression, hopelessness and isolation during the pandemic,” Gordon said in a November letter attached to his budget proposal.
“None of this is easy, and we will do our best to pick up the slack elsewhere, but people’s lives will be affected,” he continued.
Even with the deep slashes in state funding, these cuts don’t address the $300 million deficit in the budget for Wyoming K-12 schools.
4. Mayor-elect Collins won’t retain police, fire chiefs (61 points)
Mayor-elect Patrick Collins shook up the city when he announced his decision not to retain Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt, mainly drawing a response from police officers and residents who have come to favor and trust Kozak over his decade as chief.
The announcement came on Nov. 25 and was followed by weeks of back-and-forth between Collins and Kozak. Collins initially refused to provide any details as to why Kozak wouldn’t be retained, which caused Kozak, officers and residents to question if it was due to drama related to Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Then, when Collins went on the record Dec. 8 to explain that he was unhappy with the city’s crime statistics and wanted a chief who could turn them in a more positive direction, Kozak’s response detailed how the city’s numbers reported to the Division of Criminal Investigation were incorrect due to a software failure that was too expensive to fix.
Both sides stood their ground, though Collins’ decision was ultimately unchanged. Kozak posted a goodbye message on the Cheyenne Police Department’s Facebook page on Dec. 15, thanking the community for its support.
“Citizens wanted to fight because they knew the passion I have for Cheyenne. You should know that everyone at CPD has the same passion and the good direction will carry on,” Kozak wrote.
5. Orr ousted in primary, Collins wins mayoral election (60 points)
Incumbent Mayor Marian Orr faced a shocking upset in this year’s August primary election, when candidates Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger won enough votes to advance to the general election. Orr finished about 300 votes shy of beating Coppinger, thus ending her single four-year term as the capital city’s first female mayor.
Collins would go on to win 65.9% of the votes in the general election, turning a new chapter for city leadership. He’ll be sworn in Jan. 4, at which point he’ll put his leadership experience from three terms on the City Council to use.
“The message of bringing respectful leadership back to city hall, expanding and growing our economy and fixing our potholes is exactly what people were hoping to hear,” Collins said after the primary.
As for Orr, she said she simply wanted to make Cheyenne a better place to live and that she’s proud of the work her administration put in working toward that goal.
“I woke up in the middle of the night, and my thought was: I went into this job really only wanting to make my community better than I found it – not that it was a bad community; I just wanted to make it better – and I truly believe that I have,” Orr told the Tribune Eagle after the primary loss. “We have so much development going on; we’ve come together so much through COVID. And I smiled and felt a sense of peace and went back to sleep. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”
6. Mullen fire rages west of Laramie (49 points)
Starting on Sept. 17, the Mullen fire raged for an entire month before showing any signs of slowing down, burning just over 176,000 acres of land southwest of Centennial.
How the fire began is still under investigation. It destroyed more than 60 buildings and caused more than 1,000 evacuations, some in Albany County, some in Colorado. From Sept. 25-26 alone, the Mullen fire burned more than 30,000 acres in the Medicine Bow National Forest, highlighting how difficult it was to control due to high winds and other uncontrollable factors.
About 1,000 firefighters and support staff worked tirelessly to get control of the flames, using air tankers to try and control the flames.
In October, two snowstorms slowed the fire. By early November, the fire was contained.
7. Residents hold protests after George Floyd’s death (42 points)
After a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a black resident accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store, protests against racism and police brutality exploded across the country. Violence erupted along with those protests, both from law enforcement and demonstrators.
The incident struck a chord with all races of residents in Cheyenne, but especially within the Black and Hispanic communities. Four peaceful demonstrations against racism occurred in town, occupying the Depot Plaza, the Wyoming State Capitol and the area in front of the Cheyenne Police Department headquarters.
Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak showed his support for the protestors, calling the Minneapolis police officers’ actions “inexcusable.” At the rallies, protesters shared their stories of racist experiences with police, from being profiled on the street to facing unfair treatment at traffic stops.
At one vigil, Paulette Gadlin said, “It was way back in ‘68 when we were marching for the same old thing. We don’t see it all the time, we don’t hear it all the time, but it’s here.”
8. CPD, CFD argue about security costs at Legislature (30 points)
After Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak saw what happened with the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, he knew Cheyenne Frontier Days had to beef up security for the city’s largest event. In turn, additional security would mean additional costs for CPD’s presence at CFD.
The city and CFD split the CPD security costs for the first time in 2019, and from the city’s understanding, Frontier Days would pay the entire $100,000 cost of CPD’s presence in 2020. However, when Frontier Days sought city funding again this year, their liquor license from the city became somewhat of a bargaining chip.
Frontier Days then turned to state lawmakers, who passed a law allowing CFD to get their liquor permit from the state instead of the city, although the city still has to agree on the alcohol control plan before the permit is approved.
After that back and forth, the Cheyenne City Council took matters into its own hands and worked out how the city and Frontier Days will split the security costs for the next five years.
The resolution says, “CFD will pay the City of Cheyenne $50,000 for 2020, $67,000 for 2021, $73,700 for 2022, $77,050 for 2023, and $80,400 for 2024 to help offset added law enforcement burdens caused by the Frontier Days event.”
9. Local teacher charged with murder (26 points)
In May, the community was rattled when a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Danelle Moyte, 33, allegedly shot her fiancé, 39-year-old Christopher Garcia, in the home they shared in the 2400 block of South Fourth Avenue on May 16.
According to court documents, Garcia’s daughter and Moyte’s son called 911 to report the shooting. Three children under the age of 13 were home at the time. Moyte told police that both she and Garcia had been drinking, and that they “never fight,” which contradicted her later claims that she shot Garcia in self-defense, along with the fact Moyte had no injuries.
Moyte hasn’t been sentenced and is being held in the Laramie County Detention Center.
10. City of Cheyenne sees major budget cuts (25 points)
The coronavirus pandemic greatly threatened the city’s revenue streams, specifically from sales taxes. When drawing up a budget for fiscal year 2021, the city was projected to face an $8 million budget deficit.
Seventeen employees were laid off, as another 15 vacant positions were cut. Departments across the board saw cuts between 10% and 20%, with the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue taking priority for funding. Departments like Community Recreation and Events struggled to keep up with the summer workload, given the short staff, having to create a priority list of recreation assets to take care of.
The total budget within city departments came out to $50,572,083 – $5.5 million less than the $56,073,809 appropriated for fiscal year 2020. From 2019-20, the city’s budget saw about a 3% increase, but from 2020-21, the decrease was about 10%.
The Cheyenne City Council also had to find new revenue streams to supplement this year’s budget, including increasing the Solid Waste Fund Transfer, and sending that money to the general reserves, along with money from NextEra’s lease payments on the Belvoir Ranch wind farm.
Those two measures added about $3.3 million to the city’s general fund and will expire next year.