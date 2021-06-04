CHEYENNE – Fire up the barbecue and plan to party on your patio this Fourth of July!
Cheyenne Frontier Days has partnered with the city to bring the annual fireworks display to the community. The 2021 fireworks show will be similar to the 2020 format, and is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne.
Frontier Park will not be open as a viewing location this year, as the facilities are under construction for the 2021 rodeo event.
Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only, and Carey Avenue will be closed between Eighth Avenue and Kennedy Road. So, plan to enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks.
Tune in to local radio station KFBC at 1240 AM and 97.5 FM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display, which begins at 9:35 p.m.
For more details, go online to cfdrodeo.co/July4th.