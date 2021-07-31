CHEYENNE – Michelle Hess got choked up Friday morning when talking about her work with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies before the group had its 50th anniversary lunch.
She sees how hard the 12 girls work, every single day, to serve as the famous Dandies equestrian drill team. As many hours as Hess spends developing the routines, selecting outfits, supervising practices and making travel arrangements for the girls, they’re also the ones who have to get out there on their horses and serve as the face of the rodeo and organization.
“These girls are so hardworking and generous, because they’re giving their time, just like all of the volunteers out here,” Hess said. “They have a lot to learn, but all of them have something to give to the program and the team.”
To see how far the group has come in 50 years, Hess couldn’t be more proud of helping be a part of that legacy.
A number of Dandies past and present gathered Friday morning at the Buckle Club inside Frontier Park to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary, which was delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also honored former Dandies director Diane Humphrey, who spent 25 years in the position before retiring in 2014, when Hess took over. Humphrey was even inducted into the CFD Hall of Fame, alongside her husband, Floyd, in 2009.
Humphrey was never a Dandy herself, but all three of her daughters were, which got her involved with the organization in the early 1980s.
“People don’t understand that this is a year-round position,” Humphrey said. “For all those years, I missed funerals, weddings and other events because working with the Dandies was like having a second job. But it was well worth it.”
During the lunch, Humphrey gave a keynote address to the women in attendance, and was presented flowers in celebration of her work as the former Dandies director.
“Being the Dandies director from 1990 to 2014 was one of the highlights of my life,” Humphrey said. “I miss it dearly. I love every girl that was out there, and I absolutely love Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
It’s hard to miss the Dandies when out at CFD events. They’re always dressed in the same outfits, usually in maroon Wrangler shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and hats, and with their hair and makeup looking impeccable.
The Dandies have to be between the ages of 12 to 19 and have at least one year of riding experience and own a horse in order to try out.
During the 10 days of CFD, the Dandies can be seen at the Coronation Ball, the Western Art Show and Sale, the pancake breakfasts and the Thunderbirds air show. Additionally, they participate in the four parades, nine rodeo performances and eight night shows.
When they’re not performing at CFD, they serve as goodwill ambassadors for the “Daddy of ‘em All,” traveling to rodeos, fairs and other major celebrations in the Rocky Mountain region.
For Meadow King, a current Dandy, she’s hoping to get a couple more years under her belt as a horsewoman before trying out to be Miss Frontier.
“I’ve looked up to the rodeo queens, Miss Frontier and the Dandies since I was very young, and they’re always so kind to me and very talkative,” she said. “I just want to be someone little girls can look up to and say, ‘I want to be her.’ Being in the Dandies is just an amazing experience.”